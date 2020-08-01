Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) is Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s 2nd Largest Position

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,270 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 10.6% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned 0.16% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $113,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,085,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 25,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,191,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $632.07. The stock had a trading volume of 663,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,188. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $622.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.89, for a total value of $2,101,204.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,657.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,643 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,582 shares of company stock worth $122,348,282 in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

