Regent Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,755 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 0.9% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Bank of America by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 490.1% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $24.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,069,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,384,744. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $215.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 16,424,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 71,507,705 shares of company stock worth $1,733,226,720. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

