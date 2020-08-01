Regent Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,785 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 1.4% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $29.56. 27,815,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,093,140. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $212.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

