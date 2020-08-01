Regent Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRK traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.23. 9,161,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,379,959. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

