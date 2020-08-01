Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC Acquires Shares of 12,515 Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,000. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XLG. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

XLG stock traded up $3.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.82. 32,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,746. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.42. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $168.40 and a twelve month high of $254.90.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

