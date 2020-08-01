Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC Cuts Stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC reduced its position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $19,665,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $7,371,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $437,680,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

In other news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $136,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTRG. Barclays began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRG traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.35. 1,939,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,355. Essential Utilities Inc has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.57.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.19 million. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

