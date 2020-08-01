Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.9% of Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after buying an additional 6,827,922 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,368,000 after buying an additional 4,967,185 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,598,000 after buying an additional 3,736,364 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7,255.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,696,000 after buying an additional 1,267,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.66 on Friday, hitting $265.79. 53,756,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,239,296. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $269.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.05 and a 200-day moving average of $224.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

