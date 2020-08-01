Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,315 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 1.9% of Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

USMV traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.40. 3,657,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.40. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

