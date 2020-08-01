Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC Has $598,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,409 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 260.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDLV traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $27.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,778. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $35.04.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.