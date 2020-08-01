Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (BATS:DFND)

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (BATS:DFND) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000. Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFND. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF during the first quarter worth $5,576,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFND stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $35.32. The stock had a trading volume of 26,424 shares. Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $28.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95.

