Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC Invests $280,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 316.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,318,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.37. 1,035,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,072. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.52.

