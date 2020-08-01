Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC Purchases 800 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 85.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,317,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633,203. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.81. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

