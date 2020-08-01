Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC Purchases New Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

ISRG traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $685.44. 547,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,297. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $601.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $554.82. The company has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.08, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.93. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $704.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,857,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.19, for a total transaction of $5,078,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,172 shares in the company, valued at $15,014,656.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,515 shares of company stock worth $21,147,697. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $660.67.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

