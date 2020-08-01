Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC Purchases Shares of 44,168 Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ)

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $4,608,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $2,783,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 827,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 58,159 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000.

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.88. 128,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,036. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%.

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd Company Profile

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

