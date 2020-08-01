Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC Sells 1,305 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV)

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC reduced its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETV. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the 1st quarter worth $7,311,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the first quarter worth approximately $5,226,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the first quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 608,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 188,044 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 151,573 shares during the period.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,985. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $15.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

