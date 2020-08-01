Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC Sells 3,288 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSJ traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.68. 19,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,367. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1 year low of $70.36 and a 1 year high of $122.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.97 and a 200 day moving average of $102.44.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

