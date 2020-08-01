Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC Sells 444 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Single Point Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 126,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 24,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $327.82. 4,683,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,825,188. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

