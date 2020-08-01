Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC owned 0.07% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.49. 1,197,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,022. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.03.

Read More: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.