Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.85. 42,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,296. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.47. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $112.03 and a twelve month high of $178.10.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

