Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC Trims Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII)

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CII. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000.

Shares of CII traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.03. The stock had a trading volume of 108,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,897. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

