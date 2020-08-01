Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RNO. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($32.58) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($28.09) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €33.00 ($37.08).

Shares of EPA:RNO traded down €1.71 ($1.92) during trading on Friday, reaching €20.06 ($22.53). 4,129,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.44. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($82.82) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($113.15).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

