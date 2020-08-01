Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,270,000 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the June 30th total of 10,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RPAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 448,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 309,966 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 539,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 19,138 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 50,411 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Properties of America stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,464. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.35. Retail Properties of America has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.52 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 6.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

