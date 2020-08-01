Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Rimini Street stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.29. 94,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,821. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42. Rimini Street has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $5.73.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $78.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rimini Street will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rimini Street news, President Sebastian Grady sold 10,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $56,056.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 235,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,897.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO David W. Rowe sold 8,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $37,354.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 84,275 shares in the company, valued at $379,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,456 over the last three months. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,095,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 763,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

