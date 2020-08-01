Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Robert Half International makes up about 3.8% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Biechele Royce Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of Robert Half International worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Robert Half International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 3.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 9,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, CL King cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

NYSE RHI traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $50.87. 1,166,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,854. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $63.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.56. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

