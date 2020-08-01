Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Short Interest Update

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Rogers Communications by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 43.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.84. 308,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,010. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $52.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3717 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

