Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Iberiabank Corp

Iberiabank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 985.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,670,000 after buying an additional 137,978 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 25.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,612,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,663,000 after buying an additional 323,016 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 16.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,382,000 after buying an additional 217,224 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 729,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 716,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,496,000 after purchasing an additional 35,403 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,076,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,607 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP traded down $4.02 on Friday, hitting $428.78. 7,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,858. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $399.09 and a 200-day moving average of $363.55. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $441.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.80.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

