Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $36.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, June 29th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.43.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

LSCC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,748. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.26. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.02 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.