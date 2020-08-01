Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 371,090 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,632,000 after purchasing an additional 14,136 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 90,798 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 82.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,346 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROST traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.67. 3,166,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,871,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.17.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.85.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

