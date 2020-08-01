Royal Bank of Canada Increases Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target to $90.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, S&P Equity Research decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.14.

GPC stock opened at $90.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.78, a P/E/G ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $108.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.69.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,747,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,131,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $412,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,699 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,382,000 after purchasing an additional 620,612 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 314.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 435,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after purchasing an additional 330,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

