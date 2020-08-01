Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.04% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

MAXR stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.55. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $21.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.