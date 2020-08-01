Rupee (RUP) Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, Rupee has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a market cap of $82,838.71 and approximately $15.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Rupee

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 39,755,200 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

