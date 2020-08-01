Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Stephens

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its price target upped by Stephens from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $6.00 to $9.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of RUTH traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,759,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,430. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.84. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 35.35% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 65,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 904,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,678,000 after acquiring an additional 245,196 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

