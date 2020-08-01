Ryder System (NYSE:R) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Ryder System (NYSE:R) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Ryder System stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,667. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 289.46 and a beta of 2.04. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on R shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $49,172.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,246 shares in the company, valued at $217,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $75,000.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,755 shares of company stock worth $259,223. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

