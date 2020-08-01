S. R. Schill & Associates Acquires 4,066 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,051,664 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $765,116,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $546,892,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,174,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815,456 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,739 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,530,986 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.91.

