S. R. Schill & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Netflix were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in Netflix by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $488.88. 5,924,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,512,042. The company has a market cap of $214.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $476.08 and its 200 day moving average is $407.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.57, for a total value of $719,129.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,307,171.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,612 shares of company stock valued at $90,145,458. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. UBS Group set a $500.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $483.56.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

