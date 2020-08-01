S. R. Schill & Associates Cuts Holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

S. R. Schill & Associates lowered its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the period. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6,566.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IHE traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,368. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $165.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.75.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.