S. R. Schill & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after buying an additional 2,788,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,773,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,190 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 82.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,549 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,530,000 after purchasing an additional 696,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $94.91. 14,614,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,717,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.