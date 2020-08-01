S. R. Schill & Associates Has $36.80 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 21.4% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $36,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,906,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,195,157,000 after acquiring an additional 729,531 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,253 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 52.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,779,000 after buying an additional 3,412,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,515,000 after buying an additional 153,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $816,226,000 after buying an additional 907,275 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.62.

UPS stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,430,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,797. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $145.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.54. The company has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

