S. R. Schill & Associates Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

S. R. Schill & Associates decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,902,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,982,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,220,000 after purchasing an additional 87,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.01. 3,472,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,790. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.95. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

