S. R. Schill & Associates Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,763 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in NVIDIA by 22.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 166,317 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $63,186,000 after acquiring an additional 30,884 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.0% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 20,454 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,102 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in NVIDIA by 11.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 157,071 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,673,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24 shares of company stock valued at $7,836 and have sold 263,430 shares valued at $98,818,407. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $424.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,657,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,772,753. The company has a fifty day moving average of $391.19 and a 200-day moving average of $308.27. The company has a market capitalization of $261.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.36, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $147.39 and a one year high of $431.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.89.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

