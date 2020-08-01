S. R. Schill & Associates Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB)

S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 85,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,000. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 184,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 39,982 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $325,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 658.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 97,665 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPGB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,160 shares. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.11 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.01.

