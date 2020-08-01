S. R. Schill & Associates Purchases 4,874 Shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG)

S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000.

Shares of DPG traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,617. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.15%.

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

