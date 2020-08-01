S. R. Schill & Associates Sells 4,235 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

S. R. Schill & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 0.8% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of AT&T by 94.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in shares of AT&T by 27.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after purchasing an additional 770,426 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 57.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AT&T by 23.9% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 154,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $29.58. 38,694,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,539,284. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

