S. R. Schill & Associates Takes $317,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 20.1% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 348,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 134,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSM traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.89. 12,027,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,669,395. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $83.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.44. The company has a market capitalization of $409.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.3304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

