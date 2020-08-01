S. R. Schill & Associates Takes Position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 77,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,000. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF comprises 2.4% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Ford Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period.

Shares of REGL traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $53.89. 35,852 shares of the stock traded hands. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.47.

