S. R. Schill & Associates Trims Stock Position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

S. R. Schill & Associates lessened its position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 69,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 45,948 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 31.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 44,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $918,000.

Get Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBN traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.60. The stock had a trading volume of 192,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,220. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.20. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.