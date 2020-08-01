Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Lifted to “Buy” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. DNB Markets currently has $1.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Safe Bulkers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Safe Bulkers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE SB traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 147,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,181. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.82 million, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $32.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth about $146,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,678,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 38,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 32,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

