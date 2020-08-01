Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 1,157 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VNQI traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 789,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,252. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average of $48.96. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $61.73.

