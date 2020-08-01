Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 317 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.7% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $6,340,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 195.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 18,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,159,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,652,563. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

