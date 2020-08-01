Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 3,505 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.8% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,470,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 604.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 86,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 74,575 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 93,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.48. 3,559,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,793,670. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

